Actress TRISHA KHALID cries out after thugs snatched her Ksh 80,000 gold chain in CBD - ‘Mumenikaribisha Nairobi finally’







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Kenyan actress and socialite Trisha Khalid is reeling from shock after falling victim to a brazen daylight mugging in Nairobi.

Sharing her ordeal on Instagram, the curvaceous lass revealed that thugs snatched her gold chain - worth KSh 80,000 - while she was running errands in town.

The horrifying ordeal left her with neck injuries.

"Yaani mmenikaribisha Nairobi finally? They snatched my gold chain worth KSh 80K in town today.

“I'm still in shock, they bruised my neck. Yaani, yaani, I'm not fine," she lamented.

Netizens have reacted with mixed opinions with some sympathizing with her distressing experience, and others questioned the wisdom of wearing such an expensive piece of jewelry in Nairobi’s bustling CBD.

The Kenyan DAILY POST