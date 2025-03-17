KALONZO sets conditions for meeting President RUTO – “We can meet for that and that alone’







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed reports that he secretly met President William Ruto at State House, insisting that any engagement between them must strictly serve national interests.

Speaking at a book launch over the weekend, Kalonzo rubbished claims of clandestine meetings with Ruto, labeling them as propaganda meant to mislead Kenyans.

“Let them stop saying Kalonzo has gone to State House to meet with Ruto.”

“The lies have become too much. I saw them announcing everywhere, ‘Oh, Kalonzo is now at State House.’ I said, pray for me,” he quipped.

The former Vice President clarified that he will only consider talks with Ruto if the discussions revolved around the appointment of an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson who can guarantee a free and fair 2027 general election.

“I don’t mind if we meet to decide on the IEBC Chairman - someone who won’t be misused. We can meet for that and that alone,” he stated.

Beyond electoral matters, Kalonzo ruled out engaging in any major political discussions before 2027.

He expressed confidence in unseating Ruto, insisting that the President would not win re-election if polls were held today.

“To be honest, even as we speak, if votes were cast tomorrow, would there really be someone called Ruto as President?”

“Even he knows that well,” Kalonzo asserted.

He maintained that the only meeting he anticipates with Ruto in 2027 will be for the official handover of power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST