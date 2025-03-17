Drama as Moi University lecturers boycott exams over unpaid February salaries







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Lecturers at Moi University have reportedly delayed administering examinations this morning due to non-payment of their February salaries, despite an internal memo from the Vice-Chancellor urging them to continue discharging their duties as usual.

A memo dated 16th March 2025, signed by Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kiplagat Kotut, acknowledged the financial difficulties the university is facing, which have resulted in salary delays.

The memo assured staff that the University Management and Council were working to resolve the issue and called on all staff members to ensure that planned examinations proceed as scheduled.

To address concerns about transport costs raised by some lecturers, the university had also arranged for a bus to transport affected staff from the College of Health Sciences to the Main Campus on 17th March at 7:00 a.m., with priority given to those invigilating examinations but despite these efforts, some lecturers appear to have refused to oversee exams due to the unpaid salaries.

"Hi Nyakundi. This morning lecturers have refused to administer exams because they have not been paid their February salaries. Some invigilators arrived but left after a short while, saying they could not work without payment. Students are stranded in exam halls, waiting for instructions. Management is silent and there is no communication on when payments will be made. This situation is frustrating for everyone."

The Kenyan DAILY POST