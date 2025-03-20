PHOTO of former Governor FERDINARD WAITITU in prison uniform at Industrial Area Remand Prison as he continues to serve his jail term

Thursday, March 20, 2025 - A photo of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu at Industrial Area Remand Prison where he is serving a jail term after he was convicted of graft has surfaced on social media.
The once-powerful politician looked lonely and disturbed as
he continues to fight for his freedom while behind bars.
On Tuesday, March 18th, Waititu filed a fresh
application seeking to be released on bond.
The fresh application came hot on the heels of an appeal
against his jail sentence filed by the embattled former Governor, which is
still pending.
On Thursday, February 13th, Waititu was sentenced
to 12 years in prison or pay a fine of Ksh 53.5 million after he was found
guilty of the illegal awarding of a tender during his time as Kiambu County
boss.
Additionally, the court imposed a mandatory fine of Ksh 51 million in default to serve another seven years in prison.
