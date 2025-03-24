OPARANYA’s Slay Queen girlfriend MARY BIKETI spotted with new boyfriend as she eyes a political seat in 2027 - Did the CS dump her? (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 24, 2025 - It looks like the steamy affair between Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Mary Biketi has hit a major snag!

Word on the street is that the sassy slay queen has moved on with a much younger man, identified as Peter Mandela Chek.

The new couple has been spotted flaunting their love in public, rocking matching outfits like high school sweethearts.

Little is known about Peter Mandela , but a deep dive into his social media activity hints that he runs an NGO .

This comes as Biket has set her sights on a political seat in the 2027 General Elections.

She is reportedly keen on the Trans Nzoia Woman Rep position.

Could this be Biketi’s latest catch, or just a distraction as she gears up for the 2027 Trans Nzoia Woman Rep race?

Check out his photos below.



