The moment the Presidential tent collapsed in Naivasha during World Rally Championship attended by President RUTO (VIDEO)







Monday, March 24, 2025 - There was confusion in Naivasha during the World Rally Championship after the presidential tent collapsed during the hyped sporting event attended by President William Ruto.

In a video shared online, people who had gathered around the Presidential tent are seen scampering to safety after the tent caved in.

Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.

President William Ruto was not present when the tent collapsed.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X, with most people linking the incident to a bad omen.

Watch video and reactions.

The moment the Presidential tent collapsed in Naivasha during World Rally Championship attended by President RUTO pic.twitter.com/cMCIzs3nCV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2025

