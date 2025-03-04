“I am not going to employ you if you are not from Igembe North,” - A rogue senior Government official tells young job seekers during a recruitment exercise (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A rogue senior Government official is on the spotlight after he was caught on camera turning away job seekers who were not from his locality during a recruitment exercise.

He said that only jobseekers from Igembe North were qualified for the job, adding that he was not interested in academic certificates or performance during the interview.

The only qualification for the job was to come from his locality, bypassing academic qualification and experience.

“I am not going to employ you if you are not from Igembe North. Let it be straight up. Kwenda mahali unataka,” the arrogant Government official was heard saying in a trending video.

The video has caused an uproar on social media, with most people urging officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to take action against the government official.

Watch the video.

“I am not going to employ you if you are not from Igembe North,” - A rogue senior Government official tells young job seekers during a recruitment exercise pic.twitter.com/EKHMjWmUmE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2025

