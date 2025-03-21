“I used to date guys for money,” - BAHATI’s wife, DIANA, gets candid on love, past mistakes and ‘leading BAHATI astray’







Friday, March 21, 2025 - Diana Bahati, also known as Diana B, is a YouTuber, content creator, and occasional rapper.

She has built a brand on authenticity, and in this interview, she opens up about her past, family life, and the criticism she faces.

You’ve been very open about your past. What’s one thing people misunderstand about you?

"My life hasn’t been rosy, and I’ve done things I’m not proud of, but that was part of my journey.

“I used to date guys for money—I had one who paid my rent, another who handled my shopping, and another for my wardrobe. But that’s in the past, and I’ve grown from it."

You and Bahati have a beautiful family. Any plans to expand?

"No, I’ve had enough children! No more morning sickness for me."

What’s one thing Bahati has done that really hurt you?

"One time, he gave away a jacket I had bought him to a female fan who twerked on him on stage. That really hurt me."

Some people say you’ve led Bahati astray—from gospel to secular. What’s your take on that?

"I find that narrative laughable. Is he not a grown man? Can’t he make his own decisions?"

You live your life boldly. Where does that confidence come from?

"There’s no greater freedom than living without fear of judgment.

“I live life to the fullest and don’t care what people think.

“People should stop judging me when they see me having a little fan and enjoying the finest things the world has to offer.

“Let the Lord be the one to judge me."

The Kenyan DAILY POST