MADNESS!! This daring Boda Boda rider tried to show off but regretted immediately - Painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)

Friday, March 21, 2025 - Boda Boda riders are known for pulling crazy stunts that put their lives at risk.
In this viral video, a daring rider attempts to cross a
ridiculously narrow wooden bridge but regrets immediately.
He loses balance midway and he and his bike takes an
unplanned dive into the river.
Meanwhile, onlookers did what they do best - captured the
chaos instead of helping.
Now, netizens are having a laugh at his expense.
Watch the video and reactions below.
