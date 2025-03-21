Disgraced car-dealer KHALIF KAIRO apologizes for defrauding clients and vows to rebuild - ‘Find it in your heart to forgive me’







Friday, March 21, 2025 - Disgraced car dealer Khalif Kairo has publicly apologized for his past actions, expressing a desire to start anew after a tumultuous period marked by business disputes, legal battles, and financial struggles.

Kairo’s troubles began with a highly publicized fallout with his business partner, Clement Victor Kinuthia, which led to his departure from Imports by Kairo, a company he co-founded in 2017.

While Kairo claimed he was forced out through intimidation, losing his stake in the thriving business, Kinuthia recently disclosed that he and another partner were the primary investors and that internal conflicts led to Kairo’s exit.

Kairo later launched his own company, which initially thrived.

However, things took a downturn when he failed to deliver several cars despite receiving payments, leading to his arrest.

The financial crisis forced him to appeal for public assistance - a stark contrast to his previously lavish, jet-setting lifestyle.

Legal troubles soon followed, resulting in significant losses, including his showroom, staff, and personal assets.

In a series of emotional tweets, Kairo acknowledged his past mistakes, extended an olive branch to those he may have wronged, and expressed his determination to rebuild his life with a clean slate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST