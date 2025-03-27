A beautiful Kenyan single mother forced to sell water in a wheelbarrow to feed her daughter after her baby daddy abandoned her when she was one month pregnant (VIDEOs)

Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A young lady has decided to do menial jobs to survive and take care of her daughter after her baby daddy abandoned her and left her to raise their daughter single-handedly.
Her deadbeat baby daddy vanished when she was one month
pregnant.
She sells water in a wheelbarrow around the estate to make
ends meet.
The pretty lady, who is in her early 20s, has been lamenting
how hard being a single mother is and regretting why she got a kid before
marriage.
Watch the videos.
A beautiful Kenyan single mother forced to sell water in a wheelbarrow to feed her daughter after her baby daddy abandoned her when she was one month pregnant pic.twitter.com/nJFtKitGKa— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025
