DONALD TRUMP gives over 30,000 Kenyan illegal immigrants in the U.S an ultimatum amid looming crackdown







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to illegal immigrants, including over 30,000 Kenyans living in the U.S without proper documentation to self-deport now or face a lifetime ban from the country.

Trump’s administration has introduced the CBP Home app, a self-deportation tool that allows undocumented immigrants to register their intent to leave voluntarily.

Users must provide their name, address, a photo, and confirm if they have the means to return to their home country.

“People in our country unlawfully can self-deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way,” Trump declared.

“If they choose to leave voluntarily, they may have a chance to return legally in the future.”

“If not, they will be deported and banned permanently.”

According to United Nations data, the U.S. hosts 157,000 Kenyan migrants, with 30,000 classified as illegal.

Those who fail to register for voluntary departure risk being apprehended and forcibly removed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration has been a central focus of his presidency.

Since taking office, he has aggressively pursued policies aimed at mass deportations.

His administration argues that self-deportation is the safest and most cost-effective option, saving U.S taxpayers money and allowing law enforcement to prioritize criminals.

The message to illegal immigrants is clear: download the app, register, and leave voluntarily - or risk being deported in chains.

