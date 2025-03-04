BETRAYAL!! Throwback VIDEO of KAIRO flexing with his former boss’ Porsche Panamera, only for him to shortchange him and break his marriage







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, enjoyed a cordial relationship with his former boss, Clement Kinuthia, before they fell out.

Clement would give Kairo his high-end Porsche Panamera to flex with on social media, not knowing that he would later short change him and break his marriage.

Besides bringing down Clement’s multi-million business empire, he broke his marriage after texting his wife, informing her that he was cheating.





Clement introduced Kairo to the car import business and funded his lavish lifestyle, including paying him a monthly salary of Ksh 400,000.

Little did he know that Kairo would later betray their trust and bring down his business empire.

Clement is currently trying to get back on his feet after his failed business and marriage.

Watch the video of Kairo flexing with Clement’s Porsche.

BETRAYAL!! Throwback VIDEO of KAIRO flexing with his former boss’s Porsche Panamera, only for him to shortchange him and break his marriage pic.twitter.com/ZOO37RN0Hp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2025

