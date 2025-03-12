How Sedgwick Kenya Insurance Brokers Managing Director, SAMMY KIRAGU, took his own life at the company’s head office along Ngong Road during lunch hour, leaving the staff shocked

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Detectives have launched a probe after Sedgwick Insurance brokers Managing Director, Sammy Methu Kiragu, took his own life at the company’s head office.
Kiragu is said to have jumped from the seventh floor at the
4th Avenue Towers on Fourth Ngong Avenue in Nairobi on Tuesday
at around 1 PM.
Whereas the insurance brokers’ offices are on the 14th floor,
a witness said he took a lift to the seventh floor where he leapt to the ground
floor and died on the spot.
Kiragu had reportedly been approached by the police over a
probe they had opened before his death.
Detectives said they are investigating the incident and are
focusing on both suicide and murder.
Staff at the office were shocked to learn about the incident.
The brokerage firm was yet to comment on the tragic
incident.
The company says on its website it has in the past 40 years
been at the forefront of providing insurance services to clients in diverse
professions, in both the public and private sectors.
These clients have been drawn from airlines, air charter
companies, power and energy providers, tour operators, airport authorities,
construction companies, media houses, financial institutions, Non-Governmental
Organizations (NGOs), hotels and golf clubs, agricultural and manufacturing
concerns, exporters, among others.
