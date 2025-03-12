Did CS ALFRED MUTUA and his team con youths seeking jobs abroad despite them paying thousands? A disgruntled job seeker cries out







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Hundreds of job seekers who applied for opportunities abroad through the Government-led Kazi Majuu programme say they have been left in limbo, months after completing the required processes.

Despite undergoing interviews, medical examinations, and making payments, many claim they have received no feedback, while some are now struggling with debts incurred during the application process.

A disgruntled job seeker, who applied for the jobs abroad under the Kazi Majuu programme, reached out to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi with the message below.

"Hi Nyakundi. Hope you fine and hide my identity, please.

I request you for exposure on issues driven by CS Alfred Mutua about Kazi Majuu.

I am worried. I did my interview in October at KICC and later at Kabete Polytechnic and had the required qualifications.

They took my passport the same day, and I also did a medical for 15,000 and paid 40,000 by December, thinking I would have left by January.

I have walked to the agent at (Koinange Street), but to this day, I am being taken in circles and have not succeeded.

I took a loan, sold properties, and have even gone into hiding from those who lent me money because, by February, I thought I would have repaid them.

Please help get clarity on this issue because I am suffering a lot, as my plans were set.

The agents are taking us in circles, and the government is also not providing feedback through CS Mutua.

I hope someone can help me get a job abroad as a male chef or any male job to sustain myself and change my humble family’s situation, as I am struggling with shame."