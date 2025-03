Monday, March 3, 2025 - After weeks of hype, singer Bahati and wife, content creator, Diana Marua, finally unveiled The Bahatis' Big Day.

The grand event wasn’t a wedding – yet - but the launch of their new betting company.

Held at the luxurious Argyle Grand Hotel, the white-themed affair was a star-studded fashion spectacle.

Diana dazzled in a black and gold ensemble, while Bahati matched her in gold-embroidered black outfit.

Who nailed the look?

