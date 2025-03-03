A whistleblower exposes Kiambu MCA, FRANCIS KOINA, for grabbing land belonging to the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - Whistleblowers have exposed Kiambu MCA, Francis Koina, of grabbing land belonging to the Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta) and deploying hired individuals to construct shops on the property.

According to reports, the MCA’s office operates rent-free within the same post office premises that he is now said to have taken over.

Despite multiple complaints from the Postmaster General, both the OCS and OCPD in Kiambu have failed to intervene, raising concerns about possible interference.

The allegations suggest a broader issue that if a government agency like Posta is unable to protect its land from an elected leader, what recourse do ordinary Kenyans have?

