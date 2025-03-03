Broke and struggling, GOLIATH WA BUNGOMA, spotted tarmacking along Thika Road as his colleague BRADLY MARONGO alias GEN Z GOLIATH lives a lavish lifestyle (VIDEO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - Nosy Kenyans have recorded a video of Isaac Otesa, popularly known as Goliath wa Bungoma, tarmacking along the busy Thika Road on your way to Githurai.

Otesa, who attracted significant attention for his claim of being taller than Bradley Marongo - whose height is reported to be an astonishing 8 feet 2 inches - was thrust into the limelight due to his imposing stature.

His story seemed to take a hopeful turn when Manzi wa Kibera, a well-known figure in Nairobi’s social circles, extended a helping hand.

Manzi wa Kibera, known for her charitable initiatives, offered to assist Isaac, aiming to provide him with a platform and resources to improve his situation.

However, the promise of support did not translate into the improvements Isaac had hoped for.

He has been struggling to make ends meet in the city despite his newfound fame.

Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria came to his rescue last month after he met him stranded on the streets and offered him a job in one of the city clubs to work as a bouncer.

It is not clear whether he left the job.

Below is a video of Goliath wa Bungoma tarmacking along Thika Road.

Goliath wa Bungoma ladies and Gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/QHl2U3SMyk — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST