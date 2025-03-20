How a gang member left crucial evidence after armed robbery in Trans Nzoia- An AK47 rifle used during the robbery recovered by the police (PHOTO)







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Chepchoina-based detectives have detained one suspect of attempted violent robbery at Endebes in Trans Nzoia County, even as a manhunt for more criminals who have been giving innocent Kenyans sleepless nights intensify.

After enjoying a sumptuous dinner last night, a man and his wife retired to bed for a well-deserved rest, oblivious that some robbers lay in wait to strike at the devil’s hour.

And when it was time, the couple was awakened by noises from outside their grass-thatched house.

Immediately, the man woke up and lit his torch, only to find his house roof being de-thatched from outside as one of the hoodlums called out his name ordering him to go out with immediate effect.

“Linganyak! Linganyak! How many times have we called you?” Bellowed the miscreant. “We will take all the money you brought from Nairobi. You better come out now!” He warned.

With fear gripping the couple, the wife let out a piercing scream hoping to alert their neighbors.

The magical distress call didn’t help at the time. It only provoked a gunshot that rented the air, shot from an AK 47 rifle.

Luckily, the bullet went blind, missing the badly shaken couple.

The suspected gang of four then bolted out.

In the morning, members of the public who heard the melee found Akala shoe-prints outside the scene, which led them to the house of one suspect, Emmanuel Lomoket.

When he saw the visitors approaching, he took to his heels hoping to get away, but his thirst for liberty was quenched with a firm grip and an overdose of hot blows that deeply massaged his vital tissues.

The ‘greetings’, encouraged him to address the impatient gathering, confessing to have been among three others who attempted robbery.

Volunteering to shift the party to the house of an accomplice only identified as Bosco, a search team missed the suspect but discovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with an empty magazine.

The same had been concealed in a sack of maize.

The suspect and the exhibit were surrendered safely in the hands of the police, who ushered Lomoket in a secure cubicle for a treatment deserved by a guest of the state.

Lomoket will pay for his crimes, even as police hunt down the rest of the gang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST