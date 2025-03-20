Former Bata/ Tuffoam Branch Manager, EDWIN OKOTH, is now homeless and lives in the streets after falling into depression (PHOTO)







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Former Bata Manager, Edwin Okoth, is reportedly living in the streets after being rendered homeless.

During his prime, Okoth worked with leading companies among them Bata and Tuffoam as a Branch Manager.

Trouble started when he paid Ksh 1 million to a rogue agency to take him to Canada for further studies.

He was defrauded of the money, leading him to depression.

He also lost his job at Bata and currently begs in the streets and sleeps in a makeshift structure.

Some of his former colleagues recognize him and say he is still very sharp.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST