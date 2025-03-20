Go Focus on Your Wives!! Lawyer NELSON HAVI defends First Lady RACHEL RUTO’s outfit amid online criticism







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Renowned city lawyer, Nelson Havi, has clapped back at Kenyans criticizing First Lady Rachel Ruto’s outfit at a state banquet in honor of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

As netizens flooded social media with opinions on her choice of attire, Havi took to his platform to shut down the critics.

“Let the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya be herself.”

“She is a respectable, modest, and elegant matriarch.”

“Go concentrate on your wives or yourself if you are a woman,” he fired back.

The diplomatic event, held on Wednesday, March 18th, became an unexpected fashion debate after netizens compared Rachel’s look to that of her predecessor, Margaret Kenyatta, who many consider Kenya’s most stylish First Lady.

For the occasion, Rachel donned a long black dress with fringed embroidered detailing and long sleeves - a style commonly associated with women in the UAE.

She paired it with a white pearl necklace, elegant black heels with silver accents, and a small black clutch bag.

While some praised her for exuding sophistication, others felt the outfit was too sombre for a state banquet.

