How former United Nations staff, NICHOLAS KOSKEI, lured his wife to the lavish Lake Elementaita Lodge in Naivasha and murdered her as the court finds him guilty







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Naivasha High Court Judge Richard Mwongo has convicted former United Nations (UN) employee, Nicholas Koskei, for the murder of his wife, Rhoda Mumbi Mutua, bringing an end to an eight-year legal battle that had been marred by delays.

The court found that Koskei lured his wife to a hotel in Gilgil under the guise of a romantic getaway in 2017 before killing her in what investigators described as a premeditated crime.

The judgment, delivered on 4th March 2025, found Koskei guilty of murder contrary to Section 203 as read together with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Justice Mwongo ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, relying on evidence from 17 witnesses, forensic reports and circumstantial evidence that pointed to Koskei’s involvement in the crime.

The court has ordered a pre-sentencing probation report, which is to be filed within 21 days, with sentencing set for 27th March 2025.

The murder incident happened on 8th July 2017 after Rhoda Mumbi Mutua travelled with her husband, Nicholas Koskei, to Jacaranda Lake Elementaita Lodge in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The trip, reportedly intended to celebrate Koskei’s 36th birthday and resolve marital differences, ended in tragedy when Mumbi was found dead in their hotel room’s bathtub later that night.

Investigators treated the death as suspicious from the onset.

Koskei claimed that he had left Mumbi preparing to take a bath while he stepped out to make phone calls.

He later returned, allegedly found the door locked, and sought a master key from the hotel reception to gain access.

When he opened the door, Mumbi was found lifeless in the bathtub, naked, with one leg hanging over the side.

Koskei insisted that she had drowned after consuming sleeping pills.

However, postmortem reports conducted by Government pathologists contradicted Koskei’s claims.

The autopsy revealed that Mumbi had no traces of drugs in her system, nor was there evidence of drowning.

Instead, she had injuries consistent with strangulation, along with a head wound that suggested she had struggled before her death.

Investigators also noted that the bathroom floor was completely dry, raising further doubts about the drowning claim.

Koskei was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.





However, he was released on a Ksh 300,000 bond and remained out of custody for years as the case suffered multiple delays.

At one point, he feigned mental instability in remand, reportedly rocking himself back and forth while repeatedly shouting, “I killed my wife for love.”

During investigations, police discovered several indications that Mumbi’s murder had been pre-planned.

Hotel records showed that Koskei had made his reservation on 5th July 2017, specifically requesting a room with a bathtub.

Witnesses recalled seeing the couple together at the poolside before they retired to their room, after which Koskei was later spotted outside, allegedly jogging in slippers in the dark.

Further scrutiny of Koskei’s online activity revealed that he had been researching head and neck injuries, drug administration through veins, and drowning prior to the incident.

A whistleblower in the police service also revealed that Koskei had attempted to compromise the postmortem report by reaching out to a medical doctor for advice on whether it could be influenced.

Witness testimonies also painted a picture of a troubled marriage.

Friends and relatives suggested that Koskei was unhappy in the relationship, viewing Mumbi as a financial burden.

He was also reportedly angered by her intentions to seek a divorce due to his infidelity.

Moreover, Koskei’s family had opposed the marriage on ethnic grounds and had refused to meet Mumbi’s parents for the entire eight years of their union.

Mumbi’s murder was among several high-profile femicide cases in Kenya but delays in prosecution, coupled with concerns over possible interference in the legal process, led to frustration among activists and the victim’s family.

The case remained stagnant for two years before it even proceeded to trial.

The conviction has been met with relief by activists who have been vocal about femicide and gender-based violence.

Human rights defender Wanjeri Nderu, who actively followed up on the case for years, expressed her satisfaction.

Koskei’s sentencing is scheduled for 27th March 2025, with expectations that the court will hand down a severe punishment given the gravity of the crime.