How former United Nations staff, NICHOLAS KOSKEI, lured his wife to the lavish Lake Elementaita Lodge in Naivasha and murdered her as the court finds him guilty

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Naivasha High Court Judge Richard Mwongo has convicted former United Nations (UN) employee, Nicholas Koskei, for the murder of his wife, Rhoda Mumbi Mutua, bringing an end to an eight-year legal battle that had been marred by delays.
The court found that Koskei lured his wife to a hotel in
Gilgil under the guise of a romantic getaway in 2017 before killing her in what
investigators described as a premeditated crime.
The judgment, delivered on 4th March 2025, found
Koskei guilty of murder contrary to Section 203 as read together with Section
204 of the Penal Code.
Justice Mwongo ruled that the prosecution had proved its
case beyond reasonable doubt, relying on evidence from 17 witnesses, forensic
reports and circumstantial evidence that pointed to Koskei’s involvement in the
crime.
The court has ordered a pre-sentencing probation report,
which is to be filed within 21 days, with sentencing set for 27th March
2025.
The murder incident happened on 8th July 2017
after Rhoda Mumbi Mutua travelled with her husband, Nicholas Koskei, to
Jacaranda Lake Elementaita Lodge in Gilgil, Nakuru County.
The trip, reportedly intended to celebrate Koskei’s 36th
birthday and resolve marital differences, ended in tragedy when Mumbi was found
dead in their hotel room’s bathtub later that night.
Investigators treated the death as suspicious from the
onset.
Koskei claimed that he had left Mumbi preparing to take a
bath while he stepped out to make phone calls.
He later returned, allegedly found the door locked, and
sought a master key from the hotel reception to gain access.
When he opened the door, Mumbi was found lifeless in the
bathtub, naked, with one leg hanging over the side.
Koskei insisted that she had drowned after consuming
sleeping pills.
However, postmortem reports conducted by Government
pathologists contradicted Koskei’s claims.
The autopsy revealed that Mumbi had no traces of drugs in
her system, nor was there evidence of drowning.
Instead, she had injuries consistent with strangulation,
along with a head wound that suggested she had struggled before her death.
Investigators also noted that the bathroom floor was
completely dry, raising further doubts about the drowning claim.
Koskei was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.
However, he was released on a Ksh 300,000 bond and remained
out of custody for years as the case suffered multiple delays.
At one point, he feigned mental instability in remand,
reportedly rocking himself back and forth while repeatedly shouting, “I killed
my wife for love.”
During investigations, police discovered several indications
that Mumbi’s murder had been pre-planned.
Hotel records showed that Koskei had made his reservation on
5th July 2017, specifically requesting a room with a bathtub.
Witnesses recalled seeing the couple together at the
poolside before they retired to their room, after which Koskei was later
spotted outside, allegedly jogging in slippers in the dark.
Further scrutiny of Koskei’s online activity revealed that
he had been researching head and neck injuries, drug administration through
veins, and drowning prior to the incident.
A whistleblower in the police service also revealed that
Koskei had attempted to compromise the postmortem report by reaching out to a
medical doctor for advice on whether it could be influenced.
Witness testimonies also painted a picture of a troubled
marriage.
Friends and relatives suggested that Koskei was unhappy in
the relationship, viewing Mumbi as a financial burden.
He was also reportedly angered by her intentions to seek a
divorce due to his infidelity.
Moreover, Koskei’s family had opposed the marriage on ethnic
grounds and had refused to meet Mumbi’s parents for the entire eight years of
their union.
Mumbi’s murder was among several high-profile femicide cases
in Kenya but delays in prosecution, coupled with concerns over possible
interference in the legal process, led to frustration among activists and the
victim’s family.
The case remained stagnant for two years before it even
proceeded to trial.
The conviction has been met with relief by activists who
have been vocal about femicide and gender-based violence.
Human rights defender Wanjeri Nderu, who actively followed
up on the case for years, expressed her satisfaction.
Koskei’s sentencing is scheduled for 27th March 2025, with
expectations that the court will hand down a severe punishment given the
gravity of the crime.
