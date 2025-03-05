Netizens unearth old post from the LADY accusing Strathmore student of assaulting her where she confessed to sleeping around while drunk







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 – A woman has stirred debate online after accusing a Strathmore student, Mark Talamson, of assault.

In a post on X, she claimed he sneaked into her house while she was alone and took advantage of her.

She further alleged that police were siding with the accused, prompting her to seek justice on social media.

However, netizens have dug out an old tweet where she admitted to making out with her crush while drunk, regretting she couldn’t recall the experience.

Some netizens have dismissed her claims, accusing her of reckless behavior.

Others are calling on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate, warning that false accusations have previously ruined lives.

