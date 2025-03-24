SHOCK as MCSK CEO EZEKIEL MUTUA is accused of eliminating his son BRIAN, whom he deemed a social misfit and doing a cover-up - The burial was secret

Monday, March 24, 2025 - Music Copyright Society of Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Ezekiel Mutua, has been connected to the mysterious death of his son Brian Makenzi Mutua, who died last year in December.
Reports indicate that Brian mysteriously fell from the KICC
rooftop and died on the spot but his death was disguised as a hit-and-run
accident.
Mutua is said to have arrived at the scene of the incident
within 30 minutes and allegedly bribed police manning the iconic building to
cover up the incident.
The body was taken to the morgue and registered under
Mutua’s driver.
There was no police report on the incident.
CCTV footage that captured the tragic incident was also
deleted.
Brian was hurriedly buried without a postmortem being
conducted, raising eyebrows.
Mutua’s neighbours were also kept in the dark about the
burial plans, with sources revealing that his son was secretly buried at the
Langata cemetery.
Mutua reportedly deemed his son a social misfit for being gay and a drug addict.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
