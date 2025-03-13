Heavily intoxicated Kenyan traffic police officer ferried home on a boda boda after he got drunk in the line of duty (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - A Kenyan traffic police officer visited a drinking den while in the line of duty and got drunk, prompting his colleague to hire a motorbike to ferry him home.

The officer was given a lift by a lorry driver who met him stranded along the road and dropped him at a shopping centre, where his colleague hired a boda boda rider to take him home.

The intoxicated officer lost his service cap and walkie talkie after getting drunk.

In the video, members of the public are seen milling around as the drunk police officer boards a boda boda.

“Leo lazima utrend. Iko wapi kofia,” one of the people who had gathered around was heard saying as he filmed the officer.

Alcoholism is a major problem in the police force.

Most of the police officers turn into alcoholics due to depression.

Watch the video.

The mental state of our police officers is deteriorating rapidly! pic.twitter.com/2yUFlAjSN8 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST