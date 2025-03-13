Emotional PHOTOs of the burial of the 3 kids who were burnt to death inside their family home in Kabete







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Three children who died after a house fire destroyed their family home in Kabete, Kiambu County, have been laid to rest.

The victims were 4, 5, and 2 years old.

The fire was reportedly started by a gas cylinder explosion.

Boniface Mwangi, the children's bereaved father, described the desperate efforts of neighbors and well-wishers to extinguish the flames, which were ultimately futile.

“It was a gas explosion, and I tried to save my children, but I was unable to," Mwangi said.

“Well-wishers came and tried their best, but it was all in vain,” he added.

He expressed his frustration, saying, “The turnaround time for this county's fire engine is unacceptable. The fire brigade arrives when it’s already too late,”.

A sombre mood engulfed the village as the kids were being laid to rest.

