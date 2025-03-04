HASARA! Kenya Power workers cut WiFi cables installed on electricity poles and hand them to locals to use as clothing hanging lines (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A viral video has captured Kenya Power workers cutting WiFi cables installed on electricity poles and handing them to locals for use as clotheslines.

The state-owned electricity provider has been cracking down on rogue internet service providers (ISPs) accused of illegally using its infrastructure to distribute internet.

The move has sparked concerns over losses incurred by affected ISPs and disruptions internet users face now that they are left without connectivity.

The crackdown is part of Kenya Power’s broader effort to regulate infrastructure usage.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST