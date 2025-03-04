UONGO!! Senator AARON CHERUIYOT heckled while defending SHA during burial of late Malava MP, MALULU INJENDI (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Senate Majority Leader, Aaron Cheruiyot, faced a backlash while speaking at the burial of former Malava MP, Moses Malulu Injendi, in Lugusi village, Kakamega.

As he praised the Social Health Insurance (SHA) scheme for providing affordable healthcare, mourners interrupted him with chants of “Uongo!” (lies), expressing their frustration.

This reaction reflects growing public discontent as many Kenyans struggle to access healthcare due to SHA system failures and hospitals rejecting patients over unpaid claims.

Over the weekend, President William Ruto acknowledged these challenges but assured Kenyans that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will succeed despite setbacks.

"It is the biggest programme we have. It may take time to align, but believe me, it will work," Ruto stated during a service in Roysambu, Nairobi, on March 2, 2025.

" Uongo"- Kakamega Residents Heckle Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot over SHA sentiments! pic.twitter.com/WP4U1Lz2BR — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 4, 2025

