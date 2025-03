Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - CCTV footage has surfaced showing a well-dressed man stealing an M-Pesa transaction handset from Medmarket Pharmacy in Total, Kileleshwa, along Olenguruone Road.

The footage captures the suspect entering the pharmacy, pretending to look for something, and then grabbing the handset from the counter before walking out unnoticed.

Reports indicate that Ksh 480,000 has already been transferred from the stolen device.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST