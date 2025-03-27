Detectives launch probe after Kenya Railways boss, PHILIP MAINGA, irregularly awarded a multi-million tender to his fiancé







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Philip Mainga, the Managing Director of Kenya Railways, is once again under investigation following accusations that a Ksh 88.2 million deal was allegedly given to a business controlled by his long-term fiancée in what is being called an improper process.

A legislative oversight committee is questioning the contentious tender that was awarded to First Choice General Supplies, while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also taken notice.

Allegations suggest that the required paperwork was backdated and the payment processed hastily, leading to concerns that the tender was issued in contravention of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015.

A number of irregularities have been flagged in the KR/SCM/FRC/003/2019-2020 tender, including restricted bidding and a deliberate circumvention of the Ksh 30 million threshold established under the Public Procurement and Disposal Regulations of 2020.

In 2024, Mainga appeared before a parliamentary committee to address procurement-related queries.

The company is also facing inquiries over a Ksh 34.5 million contract that was awarded to Mosrach Limited.

