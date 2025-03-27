Detectives launch probe after Kenya Railways boss, PHILIP MAINGA, irregularly awarded a multi-million tender to his fiancé

Thursday, March 27,
Philip Mainga, the Managing Director of Kenya Railways, is once again under
investigation following accusations that a Ksh 88.2 million deal was allegedly
given to a business controlled by his long-term fiancée in what is being called
an improper process.
A legislative oversight committee is questioning the
contentious tender that was awarded to First Choice General Supplies, while the
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also taken notice.
Allegations suggest that the required paperwork was backdated
and the payment processed hastily, leading to concerns that the tender was
issued in contravention of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of
2015.
A number of irregularities have been flagged in the
KR/SCM/FRC/003/2019-2020 tender, including restricted bidding and a deliberate
circumvention of the Ksh 30 million threshold established under the Public
Procurement and Disposal Regulations of 2020.
In 2024, Mainga appeared before a parliamentary committee to
address procurement-related queries.
The company is also facing inquiries over a Ksh 34.5 million
contract that was awarded to Mosrach Limited.
