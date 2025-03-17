GAUCHO claims RAILA could have saved NDUTA, the Kenyan woman facing execution in Vietnam had he won AU seat as he taunts Kikuyus (VIDEO)

Monday, March 17, 2025 - Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has claimed that Raila Odinga could have saved Margaret Nduta, the 37-year-old Kenyan woman facing execution in Vietnam for drug trafficking.
In a viral video, the outspoken Bunge la Mwananchi
leader argued that had Raila won the recent African Union Chairperson election,
his global influence could have convinced Vietnamese authorities to spare
Nduta’s life.
Gaucho also took a swipe at Kikuyus who celebrated Raila’s
loss to Djibouti’s candidate Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, sarcastically asking them to
now seek Youssouf’s help in saving Nduta.
Vietnam enforces some of the world’s toughest drug laws,
imposing the death penalty for anyone caught smuggling over 600 grams of heroin
or cocaine.
Unless last-minute diplomatic negotiations succeed, Nduta is
set to have her final meal at 7:30 p.m., with her execution scheduled for
Monday, March 17, 2025, at 8:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has described
the case as “complex and difficult,” with diplomatic efforts proving
unsuccessful.
Watch the video below.
This Guy is Very Tribalpic.twitter.com/D06UdeZOAT— CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) March 17, 2025
