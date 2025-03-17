





Veteran rapper, Abbas Kubaff, is wallowing in alcoholism after his music career flopped.

Abbas, who is among the founders of rap music in Kenya, was spotted in a cheap drinking joint heavily intoxicated.

Alcoholism seems to be taking a toll on him and if he is not rescued and taken to rehab, his life will turn upside down.

The well-known rapper had relocated to Europe where he joined his mzungu wife and abandoned his music career.

He returned to the country last year after his marriage crumbled and according to reports, he spends most of the time in cheap drinking joints.

Watch the video.

Video of veteran rapper ABBAS KUBAFF heavily intoxicated at a cheap drinking joint as alcoholism takes a toll on him pic.twitter.com/oph0McQXHy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST