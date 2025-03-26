Details emerge that BEATRICE ELACHI’s son, ELVIS, was heavily drunk as PHOTOs of his badly damaged Mercedes Benz surface online - He died in the ICU







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi is mourning, following the demise of her son, Elvis, who died in a grisly road accident.

Elvis was driving under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his vehicle - a Mercedes Benz.

The car literally flew after hitting a barrier in one of the major roads in Nairobi.

Elvis died while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

President William Ruto is among the leaders who mourned Elachi’s son.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, March 25, Ruto described the loss as heartbreaking and prayed for strength for the family.

“May God grant Mheshimiwa Beatrice Elachi and the family strength to bear with the loss of their dear son, Elvis Murakana,” said Ruto.

Elachi’s party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), also expressed sympathy, saying it stood with her during this time of mourning.

Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, described the loss as devastating.

“Losing a child is an unimaginable pain. My thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time,” said Alai.