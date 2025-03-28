Anxiety as Military Chief, CHARLES KAHARIRI, and NIS boss, HAJI, warn Kenyans over 'Ruto Must Go' chants







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri and National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss, Noordin Haji, have cautioned Kenyans engaging in 'Ruto Must Go' chants and anti-Government demonstrations to ensure their actions remain within constitutional boundaries.

Speaking at the National Intelligence and Research University in Nairobi during a public lecture, Kahariri warned against unconstitutional efforts to remove the Government, stressing that such actions could destabilize the nation.

"We cannot exercise anarchy. Even as people exercise their rights, it should be within their bounds to ensure we do not tear apart the country," Kahariri stated.

He reaffirmed the military’s duty to uphold the Constitution and defend the Government elected by the people.

"When you decide that you are tired of the government you elected and start chanting 'Must Go,' it must be done according to the Constitution," he warned.

Kahariri also defended the military's deployment during protests, emphasizing its role in maintaining national stability.

While acknowledging the risks posed by youth unrest, he maintained that security agencies remain apolitical.

Meanwhile, Haji urged Kenyans to reject divisive politics, cautioning that political competition should not escalate into national instability or public disorder.

Kenyans critical of Ruto’s administration have increasingly used social gatherings to voice their frustrations.

The latest instance occurred during the recent World Cup Qualifier match between Kenya and Gabon at Nyayo Stadium, where spectators loudly chanted 'Ruto Must Go' in the President’s presence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST