Four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of activist RICHARD OTIENO alias Molo President released due to lack of evidence - Will the slain activist’s family get justice?







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Four suspects who were initially arrested over the killing of activist, Richard Otieno, also known as ‘Molo President’ have been released due to lack of evidence and will now serve as State witnesses.

Clinton Simantu, Jorim Ngong’a, Peter Mwaniki and John Ndegwa were freed on Thursday after investigators determined they were not directly linked to the crime.

State Counsel Emma Okok told Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion that the prosecution would rely on their testimony to build its case against the five men charged with murder.

The suspects still in custody Peter Okech, Joseph Kihara, Evans Aseka, Geoffrey Ndung’u and Stephen Mashet are set to be arraigned before the High Court.

Police believe Okech masterminded the murder, allegedly receiving payment from an unidentified person to eliminate Otieno.

According to investigators, CCTV footage captured Okech and Kihara planning the ambush before the attack, after which the group reportedly fled to Tanzania.

The trial now moves forward with the prosecution expected to rely on the testimony of the four former suspects.

