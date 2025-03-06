SHOCK as a 30-year old man chops off his privates due to drug-induced depression in Isiolo - DETAILS!







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - A 30-year-old man from Merti, Isiolo North, is recovering from severe mental and physical trauma after chopping off his own genitals due to drug-induced depression.

The man, identified as Nura, reportedly mutilated himself after his genitals began decomposing from an earlier injury inflicted using a metallic object.

Delayed medical attention worsened his condition, leading to the drastic act.

Muslima Abdi, a well-wisher who took him to the hospital, highlighted his struggles with drug addiction and lack of support, which contributed to his deteriorating mental health.

Nura was initially treated at Merti Sub-County Hospital before being referred to Isiolo Level 4 Hospital and later Meru Referral Hospital for advanced care.

He is currently undergoing mental health treatment at a private rehabilitation center in Camp Garba, Isiolo.

Collins Shaban, the lead psychologist at the facility, warned that while Nura is responding well to treatment, there are concerns about possible renewed depression once he fully comes to terms with the extent of his physical loss.

He stressed the need for continuous psychological support and specialized medical care, including potential plastic surgery.

Shockingly, this is the second recorded case of self-amputation linked to drug abuse at the facility.

The incident has reignited calls for stricter measures against drug abuse, coinciding with President William Ruto’s recent crackdown on drug dealers and users in Isiolo County.Top of FormBottom of Form

The Kenyan DAILY POST