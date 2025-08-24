HASSAN JOHO accused of absconding parental responsibilities after impregnating Mombasa based actress, LIZ SONIA - Her daughter is a carbon copy of the CS (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Former Mombasa Governor and Mining Cabinet Secretary, Hassan Joho, has been dragged into a fresh scandal after being accused of neglecting his alleged daughter with Mombasa-based actress, Liz Sonia.

Word on the street is that Joho impregnated Sonia during their secret affair but later abandoned her and the child, distancing himself completely from any parental responsibilities despite his immense wealth.

Sonia, who has been raising the little girl single-handedly, has previously shown her deep attachment to the CS.

In fact, last year she shocked many after tattooing Joho’s name on her chest, but sources claim the flashy politician has shown zero interest in her.





Sonia has in the past shared photos of her daughter, with netizens insisting she is a “carbon copy” of Joho, further fueling the speculation.

See what a source close to the actress wrote to blogger Edgar Obare.

The Kenyan DAILY POST