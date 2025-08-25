SCANDAL QUEEN! Heavily pregnant Wajir Woman Rep, FATUMA GEDI, hosts lavish baby shower - DIDMUS BARASA once branded her a serial cheat with drivers and bodyguards (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 25, 2025 - Wajir Woman Representative, Fatuma Gedi, hosted a lavish baby shower at her palatial residence attended by her fellow female politicians among them Millicent Omanga and Dagorreti North MP, Beatrice Elachi.

The controversial legislator, who is heavily pregnant, pulled all the stops for the glamorous event, complete with a flashy décor setup, matching outfits, cake galore, and a guest list packed with friends and political allies.

Photos making rounds on social media show Gedi glowing as she posed for the cameras, clearly enjoying her big day.

But even as she celebrated, Kenyans online were quick to remind her of the cloud of controversy that has followed her career.

It will be remembered that sometime back, outspoken Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, sensationally accused Gedi of being a “serial cheat”, claiming she had illicit affairs with her bodyguards and drivers.

Barasa further accused her of having a special appetite for Ben 10s.

Now, with her flashy baby shower photos making rounds online, some nosy netizens are dragging Barasa’s past claims back into the spotlight.

See photos of the baby shower.