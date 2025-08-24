BUSTED!!! Wash Wash king and Nyabari Chache MP, ZAHEER JHANDA, accidentally exposes himself hitting on a beautiful lady online







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Nyabari Chache Member of Parliament, Zaheer Jhanda, has once again become the talk of the town after he was caught red-handed making advances at a beautiful lady on Threads.

The flashy lawmaker, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and appetite for slay queens, appeared not to understand how the app works.

In what netizens are calling a “rookie mistake,” Jhanda boldly slid into the lady’s space, only for his flirty attempt to become public.

Screenshot doing rounds online show the MP thirsting openly, seemingly unaware that his private moves were visible to everyone.

This is not the first time Jhanda has made headlines for his escapades.

Despite being married, he has built a reputation as a seasoned womanizer, often linked with city slay queens.

Social media users have been quick to roast him, with many mocking his lack of tech-savviness and calling him out for his wandering eye.

