Kenya’s Ambassador to Chile JOSPHAT K MAIKARA called out by a 'SIM 2' guy for refusing to pay him his dues after ‘twisting him’ the whole night







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Kenya’s Ambassador to Chile, Josphat K. Maikara, has been thrust into controversy after being exposed by a “Sim 2” guy, who claims the envoy has refused to pay him his dues.

The disgruntled complainant reached out to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, alleging that despite rendering his “services”, Maikara has ignored his pleas for payment.

“The guy is crying in my DM,” Aoko revealed, as she shared explosive claims with her followers.





The scandal has sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans calling out the diplomat for alleged exploitation.

So far, neither Maikara nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to the scandal, but the allegations have left the Ambassador’s reputation hanging in the balance.

