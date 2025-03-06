Convicted former IEBC CEO, JAMES OSWAGO, among 37 candidates seeking to become the next IEBC Chair - See FULL LIST

Thursday,
March 6, 2025 - Thirty-seven candidates, including
former Government officials, legal experts, and civil society figures, have been
shortlisted for the position of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission
(IEBC) Chairperson.
Among them is former IEBC CEO, James Oswago, convicted in
the Ksh1.3 billion ‘Chicken Gate’ graft scandal, ex-Chief Registrar of the
Judiciary Anne Amadi, Kenya Power Board Chairperson, Joy Brenda Mdivo, former
Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele, human rights activist Kaikai
Kissinger, and former Constitution Implementation Committee Chair, Charles
Nyachae.
The selection panel has 90 days to fill the position of the
chairperson and six commissioners.
The vacancies arose after former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati
and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu completed their six-year terms on
January 16th, 2023.
The commission was further destabilized when former Vice
Chair, Juliana Cherera, and commissioners Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and
Francis Wanderi, known as the ‘Cherera Four’, were removed from office after
disputing the 2022 presidential election results.
They alleged that the results declared by Chebukati lacked
transparency.
The four were later accused of collaborating with high-profile Azimio la Umoja coalition operatives to influence the election outcome in favor of Raila Odinga.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
