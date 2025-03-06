Convicted former IEBC CEO, JAMES OSWAGO, among 37 candidates seeking to become the next IEBC Chair - See FULL LIST







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Thirty-seven candidates, including former Government officials, legal experts, and civil society figures, have been shortlisted for the position of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson.

Among them is former IEBC CEO, James Oswago, convicted in the Ksh1.3 billion ‘Chicken Gate’ graft scandal, ex-Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi, Kenya Power Board Chairperson, Joy Brenda Mdivo, former Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele, human rights activist Kaikai Kissinger, and former Constitution Implementation Committee Chair, Charles Nyachae.

The selection panel has 90 days to fill the position of the chairperson and six commissioners.

The vacancies arose after former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu completed their six-year terms on January 16th, 2023.

The commission was further destabilized when former Vice Chair, Juliana Cherera, and commissioners Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi, known as the ‘Cherera Four’, were removed from office after disputing the 2022 presidential election results.

They alleged that the results declared by Chebukati lacked transparency.

The four were later accused of collaborating with high-profile Azimio la Umoja coalition operatives to influence the election outcome in favor of Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST