LUO lover boy ODONGO AHERE flaunts a new girlfriend, 5 months apart - Fear men from the lakeside (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 25, 2025 - Luo lover boy, Odongo Ahere, has set tongues wagging online after stepping out with a new girlfriend, barely five months since publicly showing off his previous catch.

The flashy ladies’ man, known for his bold romantic escapades, took to social media to parade his latest queen, leaving fans in shock at how fast he seems to move on.

Photos making rounds online show Odongo and the new beauty all smiles, sparking endless debate on whether he is simply “lucky in love” or just the ultimate heartbreaker from the lakeside.

As usual, netizens had plenty to say, some praising him for his charm, while others warned ladies to “fear Luo men”, who never seem to waste time before finding someone new.

See the trending photos.