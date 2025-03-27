Dreams cut short as it emerges that BEATRICE ELACHI’s son, ELVIS, was set to graduate from campus in June this year - Burial plans revealed







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi's son Elvis Murakana, will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 29th, at the family home in Nalepo Village, Kajiado County.

At the time of his death, Elvis was a Business Studies student at Africa Nazarene University and was waiting for his graduation in June 2025.

Elvis died after he was involved in an accident along Thika Road.

He is said to have left home for errands in Kasarani on Tuesday, March 18th, when the accident occurred.

Tragically, while driving back, his car suffered a tyre burst along Thika Road, causing it to veer off and collide with the guardrails.

When police arrived, Elvis was found unconscious and was immediately rushed to AAR Hospital for urgent medical care.

He was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST