PHOTO of Kenyans trapped in Myanmar rebel-controlled Forest after being promised well-paying office jobs sparks outrage!

Friday, March 7, 2025 - A distressing photo has surfaced online showing several Kenyans stranded in a Myanmar rebel-controlled forest after being lured with false promises of high-paying office jobs.
Instead, they found themselves trapped in forced labor under
harsh conditions.
The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs recently
confirmed that 64 Kenyans, who were enslaved by Chinese cartels in Myanmar scam
compounds, will soon be repatriated after crossing into Thailand.
In a statement dated March 2nd, the Ministry
stated that the victims are currently stuck at the Thai-Myanmar border,
awaiting clearance to enter Thailand.
Some of the Kenyans were attempting to escape the brutal
conditions in these compounds, where survivors report experiencing severe
abuse, including beatings and electric shocks.
The Government has urged Kenyans to verify overseas job
offers with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs before traveling.
It also advised job seekers to use licensed recruitment
agencies, listed on www.neaims.so.ke,
to avoid falling victim to such scams.
