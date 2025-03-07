PHOTO of Kenyans trapped in Myanmar rebel-controlled Forest after being promised well-paying office jobs sparks outrage!







Friday, March 7, 2025 - A distressing photo has surfaced online showing several Kenyans stranded in a Myanmar rebel-controlled forest after being lured with false promises of high-paying office jobs.

Instead, they found themselves trapped in forced labor under harsh conditions.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs recently confirmed that 64 Kenyans, who were enslaved by Chinese cartels in Myanmar scam compounds, will soon be repatriated after crossing into Thailand.

In a statement dated March 2nd, the Ministry stated that the victims are currently stuck at the Thai-Myanmar border, awaiting clearance to enter Thailand.

Some of the Kenyans were attempting to escape the brutal conditions in these compounds, where survivors report experiencing severe abuse, including beatings and electric shocks.

The Government has urged Kenyans to verify overseas job offers with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs before traveling.

It also advised job seekers to use licensed recruitment agencies, listed on www.neaims.so.ke, to avoid falling victim to such scams.

