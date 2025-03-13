





Thursday, March 13, 2025 - A bold junior Kenyan police officer was filmed lecturing his bosses for failing to look into their welfare during a meeting.

The disgruntled cop confronted one of their senior police officers (a Senior Police Superintendent), who had been deployed to the meeting to listen to complainants from the junior officers, and accused her of trying to issue threats to silence them.

“Madam, you have told me that you are a senior police superintendent. Stop issuing threats to us so that we comply,” the cop was heard saying as he aired his grievances.

His colleagues, some of whom were afraid to speak, cheered him as he confronted the bosses without fear during the charged meeting.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of a junior Kenyan police officer lecturing his bosses like kids during a meeting - The fear is gone pic.twitter.com/agZwUfsQuA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 13, 2025

