“We Cannot Even Afford Food’’ - Leaked messages of State House bloggers crying to ITUMBI on a WhatsApp group over salary delays







Friday, March 21, 2025 - Bloggers associated with the ruling UDA party are reportedly struggling to make end meets over salary delays, even as they continue to push Government propaganda on social media and defend bad policies.

Leaked messages from a WhatsApp group show the cash-starved bloggers narrating their financial woes to President William Ruto’s spanner Dennis Itumbi, who manages them.

Some of the bloggers risk being kicked out of their houses for defaulting rent while others can barely afford three meals a day.

One of the bloggers writes, “We can’t afford food to sustain ourselves jameni,”.

Itumbi had to pay three months' rent to one of the prominent UDA bloggers identified as BiancaNaomi, who is famous for pushing Government propaganda on X, after she approached him on the WhatsApp group, saying the landlord wanted to kick her out.

See the leaked messages from the disgruntled bloggers.

