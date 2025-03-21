“We Cannot Even Afford Food’’ - Leaked messages of State House bloggers crying to ITUMBI on a WhatsApp group over salary delays

Friday, March 21, 2025 - Bloggers associated with the ruling UDA party are reportedly struggling to make end meets over salary delays, even as they continue to push Government propaganda on social media and defend bad policies.
Leaked messages from a WhatsApp group show the cash-starved
bloggers narrating their financial woes to President William Ruto’s spanner
Dennis Itumbi, who manages them.
Some of the bloggers risk being kicked out of their houses
for defaulting rent while others can barely afford three meals a day.
One of the bloggers writes, “We can’t afford food to
sustain ourselves jameni,”.
Itumbi had to pay three months' rent to one of the prominent
UDA bloggers identified as BiancaNaomi, who is famous for pushing Government
propaganda on X, after she approached him on the WhatsApp group, saying the
landlord wanted to kick her out.
See the leaked messages from the disgruntled bloggers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
