Only in Kenya! Passionate Traffic Cop gets hilarious backup from the public - This is why Kenyans are special! (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A famous expatriate once said Kenyans have peculiar habits, and this viral video proves it!
A lively traffic cop was passionately directing traffic when
several bystanders decided to join in - including one proudly waving a Kenyan
flag.
Rather than being thrown off, the officer embraced the
moment, turning up his energy even more.
The scene was pure comedy and a testament to Kenya’s unique
spirit.
Where can you find this kind of spontaneous fun? Only in the
254!
Watch the hilarious video and reactions below.
Kenyans😂 pic.twitter.com/tTeDQe5Xow— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 26, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments