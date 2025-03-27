Only in Kenya! Passionate Traffic Cop gets hilarious backup from the public - This is why Kenyans are special! (VIDEO)



Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A famous expatriate once said Kenyans have peculiar habits, and this viral video proves it!

A lively traffic cop was passionately directing traffic when several bystanders decided to join in - including one proudly waving a Kenyan flag.

Rather than being thrown off, the officer embraced the moment, turning up his energy even more.

The scene was pure comedy and a testament to Kenya’s unique spirit.

Where can you find this kind of spontaneous fun? Only in the 254!

Watch the hilarious video and reactions below.




