“Why are they so panicky,” KALONZO speaks on meeting RUTO at State House amid handshake speculation







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed claims of a political handshake with President William Ruto, maintaining that he will not betray Kenyans for personal gain.

On Wednesday, March 12th, social media was abuzz with reports alleging that there was a secret meeting between Kalonzo and Ruto at State House.

A video surfaced showing the opposition leader arriving at State House, accompanied by Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, before exchanging pleasantries with the President.

However, Kalonzo has clarified that the footage was from March 2024, when he was at State House for the official handover of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

The Wiper leader questioned why Government supporters appeared unsettled by his political moves, stating, "Why are they so panicky?”

“The People's Loyal Coalition will never be party to the biggest betrayal of Kenyans for political expediency and temporary comfort."

Kalonzo has hinted at a possible alliance with Martha Karua’s newly rebranded People’s Liberation Party (PLP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

His remarks come amid shifting political alliances, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Karua has also expressed interest in working with figures like Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo, and Eugene Wamalwa to form a formidable opposition to face off with Ruto in the 2027 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST