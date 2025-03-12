“Why are they so panicky,” KALONZO speaks on meeting RUTO at State House amid handshake speculation

Wednesday, March 12,
2025 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed claims of a
political handshake with President William Ruto, maintaining that he will not
betray Kenyans for personal gain.
On Wednesday, March 12th, social media was abuzz
with reports alleging that there was a secret meeting between Kalonzo and Ruto
at State House.
A video surfaced showing the opposition leader arriving at
State House, accompanied by Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and UDA Secretary General
Hassan Omar, before exchanging pleasantries with the President.
However, Kalonzo has clarified that the footage was from
March 2024, when he was at State House for the official handover of the
National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.
The Wiper leader questioned why Government supporters
appeared unsettled by his political moves, stating, "Why are they so
panicky?”
“The People's Loyal Coalition will never be party to the
biggest betrayal of Kenyans for political expediency and temporary
comfort."
Kalonzo has hinted at a possible alliance with Martha
Karua’s newly rebranded People’s Liberation Party (PLP) ahead of the 2027
elections.
His remarks come amid shifting political alliances,
following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ruto and opposition
leader, Raila Odinga.
Karua has also expressed interest in working with figures
like Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo, and Eugene Wamalwa to form a formidable
opposition to face off with Ruto in the 2027 polls.
