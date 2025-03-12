Kenyan man shows off his Chapati-making ‘machine’ a day after RUTO promised to buy one capable of making a million chapatis daily (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - President William Ruto’s promise to help Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja buy a chapati-making machine capable of producing a million pieces daily has sent social media into a frenzy.
On Tuesday, Ruto accompanied Sakaja to St Teresa Girls
Secondary School in Mathare, where students cheekily asked for chapati to be
added to their meals.
Seizing the moment, Sakaja turned to the President.
“Over 300,000 children are benefiting from the program; that
means we need a machine to produce a million chapatis daily. I have asked the
President for it,” he said.
To the delight of the students, Ruto agreed. “I have agreed
to buy a chapati-making machine. Governor, your work is now finding where to
buy it,” he declared.
Now, a Kenyan man is trending online after showing his
chapati-making ‘machine’.
Watch the video below.
Kenya Hakuna Kupumzika pic.twitter.com/MLwZ0j6d54— Shinski 🔰 (@miondokoo) March 12, 2025
