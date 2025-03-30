“We used to do it in the club toilet - Married content creator, MURUGI MUNYI, leaves netizens talking after revealing her dating story (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Controversial content, Murugi Munyi, was hosted for an interview on a podcast where she revealed her dating history and made a confession that has left netizens talking.

Murugi said she once dated a guy, and every time they wanted to get intimate, they would do it in the club's toilet.

“All the dates were in the club. The bar was so low,” Murugi lamented, adding that they had turned club toilets into a bedroom.

Her confession has sparked a heated debate on social media, considering that she is now married and a mother of three.

“Lady, respect yourself. Some things are better left unsaid. Be considerate of your husband and children's feelings? If I were your husband, I would divorce you right away,’’ an X user commented on the video.

“Your children will come across this and they will be embarrassed,’’ another user added.

Murugi is married to Zach Munyi, Head of Public Policy at EABL.

Their publicized marriage has been marred with infidelity and a fodder for gossip on blogs.

Watch the trending video and reactions from netizens.

“We used to do it in the club toilet - Married content creator, MURUGI MUNYI, leaves netizens talking after revealing her SHOCKING dating story pic.twitter.com/tGRJsN8wrL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 30, 2025

